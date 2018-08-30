28-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash while passing school bus in Monroe County

LONDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An Ypsilanti Township man was killed in a crash Wednesday while he passed a school bus on his motorcycle in Monroe County, police said.

Jaboc Ramsey, 28, was heading west on Ostrander Road near Townsend Road in London Township around 5:30 p.m. when he passed a school bus, police said.

While he was passing the bus, Ramsey collided with a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt that was turning into a driveway, according to officials.

Ramsey suffered fatal injuries in the crash, police said.

The 77-year-old Maybee woman driving the Cobalt was not injured, according to authorities.

Police don't believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the crash.

