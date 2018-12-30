29-year-old man carjacked at gunpoint in Detroit Saturday

A 29-year-old man was carjacked by another man between the ages of 19 and 21 about 9:25 p.m. Saturday in the area of San Juan Drive and McNichols Road.

DETROIT - A 29-year-old man was carjacked by another man between the ages of 19 and 21 about 9:25 p.m. Saturday in the area of San Juan Drive and McNichols Road.

According to police, the victim met the man at the Marathon gas station to go to another location.

While en route, the man pulled a gun and demanded the victim's car, a white 2008 Chevy Equinox.

The carjacker has been described as 6 feet tall, with a medium built, dark complexion, short wavy hair and a goatee. He was wearing all black.

The plate number on the crossover SUV is DJC8174.The carjacker fled in the SUV southbound on San Juan Drive.





