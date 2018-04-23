29-year-old man pleads guilty in 3 separate racist vandalism cases at Eastern Michigan University

Eddie Curlin, 29, is charged with three counts of malicious destruction of property in connection with incidents at EMU in the fall of 2016 and the spring of 2017. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man pleaded guilty Monday in connection with three separate racist vandalism incidents at Eastern Michigan University.

Eddie Curlin, 29, is charged with three counts of malicious destruction of property in connection with incidents at EMU in the fall of 2016 and the spring of 2017.

The charges stem from incidents that took place in September 2016 at King Hall, in which a hate message was found spray-painted on an exterior wall, an October 2016 incident in which a racist message was discovered spray-painted on an exterior wall of Ford Hall, and a third incident that took place last spring, in which a racist message was found in a men’s restroom stall in Sherzer Hall.

Curlin entered guilty pleas in Washtenaw County Circuit Court. He also entered no contest pleas to four charges of identity theft related to the investigation.

He's being held at the Michigan Department of Corrections, serving a one- to five-year sentence for an unrelated charge of receiving and concealing stolen property.

