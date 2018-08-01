29-year-old man wanted in June 16 murder on Detroit's west side, officials say

DETROIT - Officials are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened June 16 on Detroit's west side.

DeWitt McGowan II, 29, is accused of fatally shooting a man after an argument in the 2700 block of Hooker Street near Lawton Street.

McGowan is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

