29-year-old mother killed, 3 other people injured in shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side that left one woman dead and three others injured.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Elmdale near Chalmers streets, according to police.

Four people were in a car and one of the passengers got out to go to his apartment to get something, but rushed back to the car telling the other passengers that they needed to get out of there.

A man got out of a black Crown Victoria and shot at the four passengers with a long gun.

A 29-year-old mother was killed, another woman is in critical condition and two men are in stable condition.

Residents in the area say they're tired of the violence.

"I hope the family can overcome this, I know there's gonna be a lot of pain and I pray for them. We just need to stick together," resident King C. Grove said.

Police are looking for two men who may be driving a black Crown Victoria. They are believed to be responsible for the shooting.

"They dying over here like it's a war. I'm just hoping I live long enough," Grove said.

Police were out for hours investigating, collecting evidence, looking for surveillance cameras and knocking on doors.

If you have any information contact Detroit police.

