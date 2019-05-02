29-year-old Oakland County man killed in crash on South Dakota highway

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the man who died when a pickup truck and van collided in Kingsbury County over the weekend was from Michigan.

The patrol says the pickup driven by a 15-year-old boy was westbound on Highway 14 Saturday afternoon when it crossed the center line and hit the eastbound van head on.

The van driver, 29-year-old Jeffery Demers, of Auburn Hills, Michigan, died at the scene. The teenage driver was not seriously injured.

