A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a black Jeep Sunday around 4:23 a.m. near Schaefer and Eaton.

DETROIT - A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a black Jeep Sunday around 4:23 a.m. near Schaefer and Eaton.

According to a witness, the victim was struck by the black Jeep while walking to her vehicle. The operator of the black Jeep continued driving, leaving the scene.

The victim was sent to a hospital after the crash. The model of the Jeep is unknown.

Police are still investigating the crash.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.