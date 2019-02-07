3 arrested after police find 50 grams of crack cocaine, assault rifle, handgun in Adrian, police say

Three people were arrested during a drug bust in Monroe County, police said. (WDIV)

ADRIAN, Mich. - Three people were arrested this week after police found 50 grams of crack cocaine, an assault rifle and a handgun while serving search warrants in Monroe County, authorities said.

The Michigan State Police RHINO Narcotics Team executed a search warrant Tuesday at the Brookside Apartments on Madison Street in Adrian and two search warrants Wednesday in the 12000 block of Tipton Highway in Tipton Township and King's Trailer Court in Madison Township.

Officers found a total of 50 grams of crack cocaine, an assault rifle, a handgun, a vehicle and about $800 cash, according to MSP officials

Three people were arrested. Charges are pending.

Several other people will also face charges, according to police.

