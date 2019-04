DETROIT - Three people are in police custody after a standoff with officers Thursday morning at a home on Detroit's west side.

Police said a man robbed another man at gunpoint near West Warren and Abington avenues. The gunman then barricaded himself in a friend's home along with one other suspect.

Police arrived at the home and arrested a person. Then they used flash-bangs to enter the home and arrest the two other suspects.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.