3 arrested after Wayne State student forced into car, driven to 3 ATMs, robbed, police say

DETROIT - Three people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and robbery of a Wayne State student, police said.

A Wayne State University student said he was robbed by three men who made him get into a car and drove him to three ATMs, according to police.

The 21-year-old man said he was walking across Cass Avenue at Ferry Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Thursday when a gray 2016 Chevrolet Cruze passed him.

The student said the Cruze turned around and pulled up to the curb next to him on Ferry Avenue. There were three men inside the car, police said.

The man in the front passenger seat asked the student if he could use his phone, police said. When the student refused, the man asked if the student would call someone to give him a ride, officials said.

When the student refused again, the man said, "You better get in the car or there will be problems," according to authorities. The student said he got into the car because he was scared.

Officials said the student was driven to a nearby gas station, where the men told him to withdraw money from an ATM. The transaction was repeatedly declined, police said.

The student got back in the car and the men took him to the Fisher Building, where he tried another ATM transaction, which was also declined, police said.

When the student was driven back to the gas station at Woodward Avenue and Palmer Street, the front passenger walked him into the gas station and threatened to beat him up if he didn't withdraw cash from the ATM, according to authorities.

Police said the student withdrew more than $1,000 from the ATM and gave it to the man.

The student was told to get back in the car, but he refused, police said.

The men drove away north on Woodward Avenue, according to officials. The student walked home and called Wayne State police.

He said there were no weapons seen or inferred, and he was not physically injured.

The driver of the vehicle was described as black and 20 to 25 years old. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and glasses, police said.

The front passenger was black and 20 to 25 years old, police said. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a hat, according to officials..

A third man was in the back, sitting behind the driver, according to authorities.

The Cruze had a Michigan license plate, number DWF 9186.

Wayne State University officials released the following statement:

"The safety of our campus community is our top priority and we are thankful that the student was not harmed. The Wayne State University Police Department is aggressively investigating this report and will continue until the case is resolved. The WSU campus is very safe, but the WSUPD reminds everyone to be aware of their surroundings and to take precautions, especially in the middle of the night. For example, if students or employees are the least bit apprehensive about walking somewhere from campus, the WSUPD offers a free Safewalk program 24 hours a day, seven days a week, every day of the year by calling 313-577-2222."

