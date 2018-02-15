3 charged with human trafficking in Detroit after abducting 14-year-old girl

DETROIT - According to authorities, three people abducted a 14-year old girl and threw her into the world of human trafficking.

Eric Brown, Brian Ash and Grace Nyirahabimana appeared in front of a judge Thursday afternoon, facing a slew of human trafficking charges.

Police said the three forced the 14-year old to have sex with multiple people, between Jan. 16 and Jan. 26.

Brown is facing various counts of human trafficking, criminal sexual conduct charges and child sexually abusive activity charges.

According to authorities, when the victim refused to have sex with Brown, he told her every time that she said no, somebody in her family would have to die. Although he’s facing these severe charges, he lived a normal life as a full time employee with Chrysler, the prosecution said.

He was denied bond.

The prosecution said Ash would use his credit card to rent hotel rooms un which men would have sex with the 14-year old.

He’s charged with human trafficking with a minor, carrying a concealed weapon and multiple counts of child sexually abusive activity.

A judge granted him a $1 million bond. He also has to wear an ankle monitor.

The third suspect is an 18-year old woman, Grace Nyirahabimana. Police said she would approach the women, pretending to be their friend. She’s charged with human trafficking of a minor and child sexually abusive activity.

A judge granted her a $250,000 bond, and she also has to wear an ankle monitor.

All three suspects are due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Wednesday.

