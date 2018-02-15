3 charged with using 14-year-old Detroit girl in human trafficking

DETROIT - Three people from Detroit are accused of using a 14-year-old girl in human trafficking for at least 10 days this past month.

Eric Alexander Brown, 33, Brian Deshawn Ash, 26, and Grace Nyirahabimana, 18, face several charges including human trafficking of a minor. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said the trio acted together, using the victim in human trafficking in Detroit between Jan. 16 and Jan. 26.

An investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to their arrests, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Charges against Brown:

Human Trafficking, Human Trafficking of a Minor

Two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree

Two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree

Child Sexually Abusive Activity and Child Sexually Abusive Activity - Distributing/Promoting.

Charges against Ash:

Human Trafficking of a Minor

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Child Sexually Abusive Activity and Child Sexually Abusive Activity - Distributing/Promoting.

Charges Against Grace Nyirahabimana:

Human Trafficking of a Minor

Child Sexually Abusive Activity

All three were expected to be arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court.

