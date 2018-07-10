3 children, 3 adults escape from house fire in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - A home in Highland Park caught fire Tuesday morning, and three children and three adults managed to escape the burning home.

The children are 9, 10 and 11 years old.

The home is located at 185 Tuxedo Street in Highland Park.

The house is still currently on fire and is a loss.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire so it doesn't spread to surrounding homes, and are spraying water on homes right next to the burning house so it does not spread.

