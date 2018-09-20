3 children, father hurt in hit-and-run on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Three children and their father were taken to a hospital after a hit-and-run crash on Detroit's west side.

A father and his three children were in a Lincoln traveling northbound on Mark Twain Street Wednesday afternoon when the driver of a silver Impala blew through a yield sign and collided with the Lincoln.

The driver of the silver Impala fled the scene on foot.

The children, ages 6, 11 and 12, were transported to Sinai-Grace Hospital.

The oldest child was last listed in critical condition. She was pinned inside the car after the crash and suffered broken ribs, lung damage and internal injuries.

The 6-year-old boy suffered serious injuries, including a broken collarbone and possibly a broken leg.

The 11-year-old and the driver of the vehicle only suffered minor injuries.

