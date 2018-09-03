3 children, father die in kayaking incident on Lake Superior

ASHLAND, Wis. - A kayak capsized Thursday near a Wisconsin island in Lake Superior, killing three children and their father.

According to authorities, the 29-year-old mother was the only survivor. All family members were wearing life jackets at the time. Authorities believe the cause of death is likely hypothermia.

Authorities were alerted to the capsized boat from a woman who said her sister sent her "911" and "Michigan Island" as text messages.

The mother sent her first text message asking for help as the family was floating in Lake Superior at approximately 4 p.m but a lack of cellular service didn't send the text. When the mother drifted into an area that had service, the text was sent through.

The mother was found at about 10 p.m. and the bodies of the father and children were found after midnight.

