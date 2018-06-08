3 color-blind Canton Township residents see color for the first time

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - For the first time in their lives, three Canton Township men know what if feels like to see all colors of the spectrum.

"The stripes are much more, like, defined now," Ian Wilson said.

Wilson, Mark Yeager and Tim Masters were born color-blind, but Friday they got a chance to see colors with special EnChroma glasses.

Color-blindness affects one in 12 men and one in 200 women. About 13 million people in the United States are color-blind, roughly 425,000 are in Michigan.

These three have two sets of glasses, one if they’re indoors and another pair for when they are outdoors.

It was a huge difference for 33-year old Wilson. Everything seemed different for him, including the texture of the grass.

"I have words and concepts from what I used to see," Wilson said. "Now it’s like I have to like rethink all of those things now."

Before now, certain colors were hard to see. He had difficulty with red, yellow, green and orange, but with the help of these glasses, he can see crystal-clear.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.