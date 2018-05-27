3 die in Michigan crash after car hits tree

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities say three people were killed in a southwestern Michigan crash in which a car struck a tree and the vehicle split in half.

St. Joseph County sheriff's officials say 23-year-old Damian Long, 29-year-old Christina Slusher and 20-year-old Kassidy Robinette died in the Saturday morning crash in Lockport Township.

Investigators say Long, who was driving, lost control on a turn and the car hit a tree.

Police say speed likely played a role but they haven't determined if drugs or alcohol were factors.

