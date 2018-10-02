3 DMC cardiologists fired, one resigns

Three cardiologists from the DMC were fired and one resigned after an extensive review of complaints from other physicians and staff members showed they violated the hospital's standards of conduct, according to a letter authored by DMC leadership.

DETROIT - Three cardiologists from the Detroit Medical Center are stepping down after an extensive review of complaints from other physicians and staff members showed they violated the hospital's standards of conduct, according to a letter by DMC leadership that was sent to staff Monday.

The cardiologists -- Dr. Mahir Elder, Dr. Amir Kaki and Dr. Tamam Mohamad -- will all step down from their administrative leadership roles in the DMC cardiovascular service line and their roles providing emergency room call coverage.

The DMC also received Dr. Ted Schreiber’s resignation from the medical staff and from his leadership positions in the cardiovascular service line after its investigation into complaints showed he also violated the DMC's standards of conduct.

The letter did not provide any specific information about the alleged violations.

"As you know, at DMC, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of care and operating with the utmost integrity. The culture on which we were founded is predicated upon this – and we take it very seriously," the letter stated.

"We expect no disruption in service to patients, and we will keep you updated as we move forward. These changes will not impact our ability to continue providing a full spectrum of truly differentiated cardiovascular services."

Dr. Safwan Badr, chair of the Department of Medicine, will assume direct oversight of the cardiology section. The DMC is working on appointing new physician leadership.

