3 from Detroit charged after $27K worth of heroin found during traffic stop

COLUMBUS - Three Detroit residents are facing charges after a traffic stop in Ohio turned up 250 grams of heroin.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two men and one woman, all from Detroit, have been charged with felony drug possession and trafficking after a traffic stop in Scioto County.

On April 1, at 6:36 p.m., troopers stopped a 2018 Nissan Sentra with Connecticut registration for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 23.

During initial contact with the occupants, the vehicle fled the scene and a short pursuit ensued. While pursuing the vehicle, one of the suspects threw the contraband out the window. A short time later, the suspects voluntarily surrendered and were taken into custody.

Related: Man trying to transport meth in Canada busted when navigation takes him to Port Huron bridge

The suspects, Heywood Bell, 44, Divine Gunn, 22, and Anthony Garland, 51, all from Detroit, were incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of heroin and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies, and failure to comply with an order, a third-degree felony.

If convicted, each could face up to 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.