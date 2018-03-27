3 houses in Grosse Pointe damaged by fire

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. - Firefighters were monitoring what's left of three homes Tuesday morning in Grosse Pointe.

Detroit firefighters were called to Grosse Pointe to help battle the fire affecting multiple homes Monday night in the 500 block of Washington Road, officials said. Four fire trucks from Grosse Pointe responded to the fire. Officials said one house initially caught fire, and it spread to two houses next door.

The house that originally caught fire was being flipped, and construction equipment is still sitting outside. The house has since collapsed.

All the occupants of the second home got out safely.

The third home was damaged by being close to the flames from the second home, and firefighters are working to protect it.

The houses on Washington Road are close together, and firefighters were trying to stop the flames from spreading further.

The cause remains under investigation.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.