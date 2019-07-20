3 injured in Detroit shootings Friday night and Saturday morning

No arrests have been made and the gunmen in the shootings are unknown. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Three people were injured in shootings that happened Friday night and Saturday morning, according to Detroit police.

The first shooting took place at 9:20 p.m. Friday in Detroit near east State Fair and I-75. The victim, a 20-year-old man, reported that he was walking close to the area and heard a shot being fired and felt pain.

The victim was sent to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police said the man changed stories several times. The gunman is described as a black man. Police did not provide more information on his appearance.

The second shooting took place in the 20100 block of Tracey in Detroit around 2:10 a.m. Saturday. The gunman is unknown.

Police said gunshots were heard coming from the back of the 23-year-old victim's house. The man was found shot and injured. He was sent to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

The third shooting happened in the 3000 block of Coplin in Detroit at 3:40 a.m. The victim, a 36-year-old man, said he drove past the location and heard shots being fired. Police said that when he got home, he realized he had been shot and drove himself to a hospital.

No arrests have been made and the gunmen in the shootings are unknown. If you have any information on the shootings call 800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.