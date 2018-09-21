3 injured in Harper Woods house explosion

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Two people were injured and are in critical condition at a hospital after a house explosion in Harper Woods, according to officials.

The people were walking up to the home and opened the front door when the explosion pushed them back into the front yard.

It happened after 10:30 a.m. Friday. A gas leak is believed to have caused the explosion and DTE officials are working to contain the situation.

"All of a sudden the whole building just shook. I swear it was like a bomb that blew up," a witness near the explosion said.

People from nearby homes and businesses have been evacuated.

Police are investigating.

