3 killed, 2 injured in Detroit shootings

DETROIT - Three people were killed and two injured in Detroit shootings that happened Friday night and Saturday morning, police said.

The first shooting was nonfatal and happened at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the area of John R and west Dakota. The victim, a 28-year-old female, was shot in the lower right leg. She is listed in stable condition. Police said the victim was walking in the area when she heard what she thought were fireworks and realized she had been shot.

The second shooting was fatal and happened at 11:51 p.m. in the area of Pelkey south of Schoenherr. The victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot and died shortly afterward. Police said they do not know why the man was shot and killed. The case is still being investigated.

The third shooting was nonfatal and happened in the 10100 block of Orangelawn around 12:10 a.m. A 23-year-old man was shot and injured during the shooting. He is in critical condition. Police said the victim was visiting a friend and standing in front of the house when he heard shots being fired and felt pain. The shooter is unknown.

The fourth shooting took place in the 10800 block of Nottingham. The victim was a man. Police did not release more details including the victim's gender. Police said a man was found sitting in the front seat of a Dark Gray 2018 Dodge Ram, shot to death. The circumstances are known.

The fifth shooting was also fatal. The victim is a man in his early 20s, and the shooter is unknown. Police said the shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. near 8 Mile and Meyer roads.

