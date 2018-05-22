3 kittens found bludgeoned to death on Hazel Park street

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - Hazel Park police want anyone with information about three kittens found bludgeoned to death to come forward.

The kittens -- all about 4 months old -- were found dead Thursday morning on East Evelyn Avenue near Caledonia Avenue. Lt. Bill Hamel said the kittens were found 20 yards apart from each other in the street.

Hamel said the animals appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma and may have been thrown from a vehicle.

Anyone with information needs to contact Hazel Park police at 248-542-6161.

