3 men accused of breaking into home on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are hoping to identify three men accused of breaking into a home on the city's west side.

The men broke in through the back of a home in the 6400 block of Ashton Street around noon Jan. 31, police said.

Several items were taken from inside, according to officials.

You can see surveillance footage from outside the home in the video posted above.

One man had a short Afro and a beard. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark pants and black shoes.

The second man was wearing a dark-colored, hooded jacket, dark pants and yellow and black shoes.

The third man was wearing a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and black gym shoes with white shoestrings.

Three men are accused of breaking into a home on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.