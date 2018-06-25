3 men arrested after carjacking suspect fires shots at Dearborn officer, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. - Three men were arrested Wednesday after a carjacking suspect fired shots at a Dearborn police officer, according to authorities.

A Dearborn officer responded to reports of a carjacking around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Donald and Ternes streets.

The officer saw the stolen vehicle and tried to stop it at Williamson and Henn streets, police said. The driver, Kimani Waiters, 22, of Highland Park, drove the vehicle toward the officer and fired three or four shots through the windshield, according to authorities.

The officer returned one shot, but neither he nor Waiters was struck by gunfire, police said.

Waiters drove away on Henn Street, where another Dearborn officer collided with his car, officials said. Waiters fled on foot, but was arrested by Dearborn officers nearby, police said.

Officials said Waiters, Donte Davis, 26, of Detroit, and Marquette Jones, 25, of Detroit, were involved in the carjacking of a 32-year-old Dearborn man. Police said Waiters drove the stolen vehicle away while Davis and Jones drove away in another vehicle.

Waiters, Davis and Jones were all charged with carjacking and armed robbery.

Waiters is also charged with assault with intent to murder, carrying a dangerous weapon, resisting and obstructing arrest, felon in possession of a firearm and a felony firearms violation.

Davis is also charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and a second-offense felony firearms violation.

The three men were arraigned Friday. Waiters and Davis, both parole violators, are being held at Wayne County Jail without bond, police said.

Jones is being held on $1 million bail. He will be required to wear a GPS tether if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.

