3 men back pickup truck into front door of Detroit liquor store during robbery

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for three men who backed a pickup truck into the front door of a liquor store during a robbery, according to authorities.

Police said the incident happened at 3:57 a.m. Thursday in the 18200 block of Wyoming Avenue.

Three men in a light blue Chevy pickup truck backed into the front door of the building to get inside, police said. They ran into the store, took items and fled, officials said.

It's unclear if the incident was caught on video, according to police.

