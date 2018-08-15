3 men caught on video stealing cases of food from delivery truck in Detroit

Three men were seen stealing food from a truck in Detroit.

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for three men caught on video stealing cases of food from the back of a delivery truck.

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. July 17. Video shows the men forcing entry into the back of a delivery truck on the city's east side.

They removed several cases of food products and placed them in a dark Chevrolet SUV, police said.

They fled in an unknown direction.

You can see surveillance videos of the incident below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

