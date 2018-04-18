3 men charged with 32 felonies in home invasions targeting Asian business owners in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - New charges were leveled against three men in series of home invasions targeted against Asian business owners in Oakland County dating back four years bringing the total charges brought by the prosecutor's office up to 32 felony counts..

Police identified a pattern in home invasions across Oakland County whose victims were Asian business owners and believed the suspects were conducting extensive reconnaissance.

READ: West Bloomfield police report rash of break-ins at Asian business owners' homes

Alban and Andi Mustafa were taken into custody Feb. 14 after officers allegedly saw them breaking into a home in Farmington Hills.

Search warrants resulted in the recovery of stolen items that were taken from previous home invasions, authorities said.

Alban and Andi Mustafa were both originally charged with second-degree home invasion, conspiracy, possession of breaking and entering tools and obtaining personal identification information. The new charges include conducting a criminal enterprise, conspiracy to commit home invasion, two counts of first-degree home invasion and seven counts of second-degree home invasion.

Alban Mustafa was also charged with receiving and concealing a firearm, one count of receiving stolen property over $20,000 and two counts of receiving stolen property less than $20,000. Andi Mustafa was also charged with receiving stolen property less than $20,000.

A third man, Sotiraq Lako, was charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion. He now faces charges of conducting a criminal enterprise, one count of first-degree home invasion and three counts of second-degree home invasion.

Authorities believe the men are responsible for home invasions in West Bloomfield Township, Novi, Farmington Hills, White Lake, Canton, Northville Township and Birmingham. Detectives are also investigating related home invasions in Livingston and Macomb counties.

