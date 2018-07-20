News

3 men arrested after armed robbery in Grosse Pointe Farms, police say

Men flee scene in gray compact SUV

By Derick Hutchinson

Three men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery. (WDIV)

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. - Police said three people have been arrested after an armed robbery in Grosse Pointe Farms.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. Friday in the area of Hillcrest Avenue and Ridge Road.

Three men were arrested after fleeing the scene in a gray compact SUV, possibly a Dodge Caliber, according to the Grosse Pointe Farms Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 313-885-2100.

