3 men arrested after armed robbery in Grosse Pointe Farms, police say

Three men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery. (WDIV)

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. - Police said three people have been arrested after an armed robbery in Grosse Pointe Farms.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. Friday in the area of Hillcrest Avenue and Ridge Road.

Three men were arrested after fleeing the scene in a gray compact SUV, possibly a Dodge Caliber, according to the Grosse Pointe Farms Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 313-885-2100.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.