3 men wanted in fatal shooting of 21-year-old man at grad party on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Police are searching for three men in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man at a graduation party on Detroit's east side.

The victim, Kaylup Andrews, was at the graduation party Friday in the 4000 block of Lakewood Street. He was sitting in a vehicle with three other people at 10:57 p.m. when three men walked up and fired shots into the vehicle, police said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

