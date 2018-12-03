3 men wanted in Foot Locker robbery on Detroit's west side, police say

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for three men wanted in connection with a Foot Locker robbery on the city's west side.

Police said three men broke into the Foot Locker store in the 19000 block of Livernois Avenue around 5:15 a.m. Nov. 18.

The men made a hole in the rear exterior wall to get inside, according to authorities.

Officials said the men got away with miscellaneous clothing and shoes from the store.

Police believe the men might have been involved in other robberies in the area.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has information about the robbery is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

A Foot Locker robbery suspect caught on camera stealing clothing. (WDIV)

Two Foot Locker robbery suspects caught on camera stealing shoes. (WDIV)

A Foot Locker robbery suspect caught on camera stealing boxes of shoes. (WDIV)

