3 new Brush Park developments to bring 367 homes to Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - City officials announced three new projects will add nearly 400 homes to the Brush Park neighborhood in Detroit.

Residents who make the new developments their home will be able to see Ford Field and Comerica Park from the balcony.

Residents in Brush Park were worried the new developments would force or price them out, but officials said a lot of thought went into the projects to include people with lower incomes.

"We felt we were being threatened to be put out," resident Constance Stewart said. "That's a good thing for me to hear."

Stewart has lived in Brush Park for 12 years and was concerned about the addition of 367 homes, but then she learned that more than 100 of them would be affordable housing.

"I'm happy that (Detroit Mayor Mike) Duggan made that statement concerning the income brackets," Stewart said.

The first project is a 180-unit development called Brush and Watson. The Brush House will add 178 units, and Brush 8 will bring eight new homes.

The project will cost $102 million. Officials said 127 of the homes will be for people in lower income brackets.

"I used to say that over at the DMC, I wanted a neighborhood where folks who push the wheelchairs could live in the same neighborhood as the doctors," Duggan said.

He acknowledged there isn't much affordable housing in Downtown Detroit and said this is one of the solutions to that problem.

The new project adds to the ones currently being built in Brush Park, bringing the total number of new homes above 1,800. Some of the new homes will go for under $400 a month.

"I think it's a wonderful thing," Stewart said. "Detroit needs all this change. We are really coming up as a city."

The timeline for all three of the projects is to start construction early next year and have them ready in 2021.

