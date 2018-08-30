3 Oakland County men arrested in theft of safe from Bloomfield Township home

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Three men have been arraigned in connection with the theft of a safe from a home in Bloomfield Township, police said.

Bloomfield Township police said a safe was stolen from a home in the area of Kirkway and Long Lake roads between the afternoon of Aug. 18 and the morning of Aug. 19.

The homeowner said someone broke into the home and stole a safe that contained cash, jewelry and personal items.

Garo Kayayan, of West Bloomfield, Mehdi Diab, of Farmington Hills, and Blake Gorji, of Farmington Hills, were arrested and charged with felony home invasion and felony safe breaking.

The three men were arraigned Tuesday in 48th District Court.

Kayayan is being held on $25,000 bail and Diab and Gorfi are being held on $35,000 bail.

They are scheduled to return to court Tuesday.

