3 people injured when out-of-control pickup truck crashes into Detroit bus stop

DETROIT - Three people waiting at a bus stop on Detroit's west side were hit by a pickup truck after its driver losing control of the vehicle, according to officials.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of Dexter Avenue and Davison Street.

Police said the driver was going too fast on Dexter Avenue and crossed the center line. The pickup truck crashed into the bus stop and knocked the shelter over.

Two men and a woman, who were standing at the bus stop, were hit.

Witnesses called 911 and flagged down a nearby traffic officer, who rushed to the scene to help.

The driver and the three pedestrians were taken to a hospital, officials said.

"It's pretty shocking to be there and waiting for the bus and (a pickup truck) comes directly at you," Detroit police Cmdr. Nick Kyriacou said. "It doesn't appear that they had a lot of opportunity to react to what was occurring."

Health officials didn't release the conditions of the victims.

It's not clear why the driver lost control of the pickup truck.

Here is a statement from Detroit Department of Transportation Director Angelica Jones:

"Our hearts go out to our passengers who were struck at one of our bus stops today by an apparently intoxicated motorist. The entire DDOT family shares in the pain and grief they feel. We pray of the healing of those who were so badly injured and for the family and loved ones of the passenger who lost his life in this tragic accident. We stand ready to assist the Detroit Police Department any way we can as they conduct their investigation."

