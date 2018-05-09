3 people killed in chain reaction crash in Van Buren Township identified

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The three people killed in a chain reaction crash in Van Buren Township were identified Wednesday.

The crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Belleville and Ecorse roads.

Police said the chain reaction crash involved six vehicles and was caused by speed. A white Ford Edge and a Kia Sportage suffered the most damage.

A 39-year-old mother, Naomi Uselman, of Canton Township, and her 13-year-old son, Dominick Uselman, were inside the Kia Sportage that was smashed and engulfed in flames when authorities arrived on the scene. Both were killed.

Naomi Uselman (WDIV)

Naomi Uselman (middle) and Dominick Uselman (right). (WDIV)

"When our police and fire units arrived, this is basically what we saw, except for that car was fully engulfed in flames," Van Buren Township Public Safety Director Greg Laurain said.

Behind the wheel of the Ford Edge was 44-year-old Robert Dulin III, Canton Township, who was also killed in the crash. His 10-year-old child was in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Robert Dulin III (WDIV)

Authorities said the preliminary investigation indicates that speed was a factor on the part of the Ford Edge.

"We do know one thing," Laurain said. "There are six cars total involved in this accident and, unfortunately, we now have three fatalities."

Some people in the other four cars suffered minor injuries.

