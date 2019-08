DETROIT - Three people were killed in a crash on Gratiot Avenue near Liberal on the city's east side, according to Detroit police.

Both directions of Gratiot are closed while police investigate the crash between 7 Mile Road and E. State Fair.

At this time police do not know what lead up to the crash.

