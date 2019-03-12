3 people shot at motorcycle club on Detroit's east side; No arrests made

DETROIT - Detectives from the Detroit Police Department are investigating a triple shooting that happened early Tuesday morning at a motorcycle club on Detroit's east side.

According to police, a shootout happened both inside and outside of the motorcycle club with multiple caliber shell casings found. It happened inside and out in front of the Boogie Down Motorcycle Club just after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in the buttocks, arm and hand. A 39-year-old man was shot in the hip and hand. Both are listed in serious condition.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the thigh. He is listed in stable condition.

A fourth person that was also believed to be involved in the shooting is described as an African-American man with dreadlocks wearing a blue shirt fled from the scene.

Police have closed Harper between Conner and Barrett while they investigate. No arrests have been made.

Breaking: 3 shot inside or near Boogie Down M/C club on Detroit’s East side. Casings all over the street. Found these about 200 feet away. Cops will collect them as evidence. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/Ma9fuKnKli — Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) March 12, 2019

