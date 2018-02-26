3 people shot, killed at gas station on Fenkell Avenue in Detroit

Gas station in the 22000 block of Fenkell Avenue on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Three people were shot and killed Monday morning at a gas station in the 22000 block of Fenkell Avenue on Detroit's west side, sources told Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.

All of the victims are adults.

Sources say this shooting is connected to another deadly shooting Monday morning in the 15100 block of Faust Avenue.

No other details are known at this time.

Police investigating a fatal shooting at this gas station.

The gas station is on Fenkell Avenue near Beaverland Street.

