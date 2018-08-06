3 people shot Sunday evening on Detroit's east side after dispute with neighbors

DETROIT - Three people were shot Sunday evening on Detroit's east side after an apparent argument between neighbors.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 11000 block of Stockwell Street. A witness at the scene told police the incident happened because of an ongoing argument between neighbors.

The first victim, a 28-year-old man, was suffered one gunshot to the right ankle, one to the right side of the back, two to the left side of the back, one to the left and right side of the stomach and two on the right leg. he is in critical condition at a local hospital.

The second victim, a 51-year-old female, was shot in the right arm and is in temporary serious condition at the hospital. The third victim, a 49-year-old man, was shot in the left arm and is stable.

One gun, shotgun shell casings and rifle casings were recovered at the scene.

A suspect description was not immediately given.

