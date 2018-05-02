3 people taken into custody on Haggerty Road in Canton Township

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Three people were taken into custody Wednesday morning as police gathered along Haggerty Road between Palmer and Cherry Hill roads.

Canton Township police said they were assisting Plymouth Township police with the search for a robbery suspect. The Canton Township K-9 unit was called in to help in the search.

Three people were taken into custody, but it's unclear exactly why right now.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.