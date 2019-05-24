3 prostitutes, 2 men arrested at drug, prostitution house in Warren, police say

Three prostitutes and two men were arrested during a search of a drug and prostitution house in Warren, police said. (WDIV)

WARREN, Mich. - Three prostitutes and two men were arrested Thursday when Warren police raided a drug and prostitution house, according to authorities.

The search was executed Thursday night at a home in the 6100 block of East 10 Mile Road, police said.

A suspected drug and prostitution house in the 6100 block of East 10 Mile Road in Warren. (WDIV)

Michael Martin Depew, 44, of Detroit, is charged with delivering methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense; delivering less than 50 grams of cocaine, second or subsequent offense; and disorderly person, loitering at a house of ill fame.

Depew faces 40 years in prison if found guilty on each drug charge. The disorderly person charge is a 90-day misdemeanor.

He is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Michael Martin Depew (WDIV)

Theron Lewellyn Mosley, 45, of Mount Clemens, is charged with possession of less than 25 grams of cocaine and disorderly person, loitering at a house of ill fame.

Mosley faces up to four years in prison on the cocaine charge.

He is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Theron Lewellyn Mosley (WDIV)

Joanne Kristen Abdenour, 49, of Warren, is charged with keeping a house of prostitution, possession of less than 25 grams of cocaine, using a computer to commit a crime and a misdemeanor of prostitution, accosting and soliciting, second or subsequent offense.

Abdenour faces up to five years in prison on the first prostitution charge, up to seven years on the computer charge and up to a year on the misdemeanor prostitution charge.

She is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Joanne Kristen Abdenour (WDIV)

Shila AnnMarie Martnick, 38, of Warren, is charged with keeping a house of prostitution, possession of less than 25 grams of cocaine, using a computer to commit a crime and a misdemeanor of prostitution, accosting and soliciting.

She is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.

Shila AnnMarie Martnick (WDIV)

Lindsey Ann Krantz, 25, of Hazel Park, is charged with keeping a house of prostitution, possession of less than 25 grams of cocaine, using a computer to commit a crime and a misdemeanor of prostitution, accosting and soliciting.

She is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.

Lindsey Ann Krantz (WDIV)

