3 seriously injured after car slams into bus stop near Wayne State University campus

DETROIT - Three people were seriously injured Friday when a car crashed into a bus stop near the campus of Wayne State University, police said.

The incident happened near the intersection of Woodward and Forest avenues.

Police said a 78-year-old Detroit man lost control of his car around 10:45 a.m. Friday and slammed into the bus stop.

Surveillance video from the Shell gas station across the street shows the car swerving, jumping the curb and running into the bus stop.

You can see the surveillance video below.

The three people who were hit are in temporary serious condition, and they are stable, medical officials said.

"It was like a movie, the special effects in a movie," a witness said. "It was shattering."

"It looks like the guy fell asleep and just slid over into the bus stop," witness Reggie Smith said.

"There were three people in the bus stop and the ambulance had to come get them out," a witness said.

The scene is still active, and a crew is working to clean up what's left of the bus stop.

