3 shot in front of building on Yonka Street in Detroit, officials say

DETROIT - Three people were shot Friday in front of a building on Yonka Street in Detroit, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 19300 block of Yonka Street, according to authorities.

A 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. They are stable.

A third victim, a 26-year-old, was also taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

The suspected shooter was in a blue car that might have been a Dodge Charger, according to officials.

Police said the Charger pulled up to the location and someone inside started shooting.

Authorities are still investigating.

