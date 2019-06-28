3 shot in front of building on Yonka Street in Detroit, officials say

DETROIT - Three people were shot Friday in front of a building on Yonka Street in Detroit, police said.
The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 19300 block of Yonka Street, according to authorities.
A 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. They are stable.
A third victim, a 26-year-old, was also taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.
The suspected shooter was in a blue car that might have been a Dodge Charger, according to officials.
Police said the Charger pulled up to the location and someone inside started shooting.
Authorities are still investigating.
