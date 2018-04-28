3 stores destroyed when fire rips through Pontiac strip mall

PONTIAC, Mich. - A fire early Saturday destroyed three stores in a Pontiac strip mall.

A fire destroyed three Pontiac stores April 28, 2018.

Authorities said the fire ripped through the stores at the intersection of West Huron and Henderson streets at 3:05 a.m.

West Bloomfield, Bloomfield Township and Royal Oak fire departments assisted the Waterford Regional Fire Department with fighting the fire, which took about an hour to get under control. Crews used master streams, including two aerial tower trucks, to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported, authorities said. The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.