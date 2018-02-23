LIVE: 3 suspects due in court on murder charges in fatal shooting at Greektown Hotel in Detroit

DETROIT - Three men charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in an elevator at Greektown Hotel are due in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.

Rodney Pritchett, Shawn Wilson, and Carlile Jackson were charged in the shooting which happened Dec. 2 at about 4 a.m. in an elevator at Greektown Casino Hotel.

Pritchett, 29, of Detroit, was charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearms violations. Wilson, 30, of Farmington Hills, and Jackson, 30, of Detroit, were both charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and felony firearms violations.

Authorities said the men engaged in a physical altercation with the victim, Shunsaiah Glaze, inside a hotel room on the ninth floor. The dispute continued outside the room and into an elevator.

The three men allegedly followed Glaze to the elevators. Authorities said Pritchett fired the gun, striking Glaze in the torso.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Prosecutors allege that Wilson and Jackson tampered with evidence in the elevator.

All three men were remanded to jail.

