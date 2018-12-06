3 teens accused of carjacking Uber driver in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Three teenagers are being held without bond after police said they beat an Uber driver and stole his car in Eastpointe.

ORIGINAL: 3 teenagers accused of assaulting Uber driver, stealing his vehicle in Eastpointe

Two of the teens are 14, and the other is 15. They are accused of tricking the Uber driver into helping them look for a dropped cellphone before launching their attack.

The driver escaped without any serious injuries. Police found the stolen vehicle in Warren and the teens were still inside, according to police.

Eastpointe police are asking that the teens be tried as adults, which would mean they could face life in prison.

In court it was revealed that all three teens have a long criminal history of assault on police and destruction of property.

You can watch Shawn Ley's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.