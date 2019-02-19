3 Wayne County residents charged after 17 sick dogs found in filthy, hot rental truck

ECORSE, Mich. - Three Wayne County residents are facing charges after 17 emaciated and sick dogs were found last May in a rental truck.

Police received a call May 1 about dogs inside a truck in the 4300 block of Sixth Street in Ecorse. When officers arrived, they found the dogs in separate stacked cages in the back of a filthy, extremely hot rental box truck.

At least three of the dogs were allegedly stolen from a rescue shelter.

David Scott McMurtrie, 42, of River Rouge, is charged with abandoning and cruelty to 10 or more animals; abandoning and cruelty to four to 10 animals; three counts of receiving and concealing stolen property worth more than $200 but less than $1,000; felon in possession of a firearm; felon in possession of ammunition; and felony firearm. His bond was set at $50,000. If released on bond, he will have a GPS tether, cannot leave the state and cannot have contact with witnesses or the animals.

David Scott McMurtrie (WDIV)

Kayli Lynn Sparks, 29, of River Rouge, is charged with abandoning and cruelty to 10 or more animals; abandoning and cruelty to four to 10 animals; and three counts of receiving and concealing stolen property worth more than $200 but less than $1,000. Her bond was set at $25,000/10 percent. If released on bond, she will have a GPS tether, cannot leave the state and cannot have contact with witnesses or the animals.

Kayli Lynn Sparks (WDIV)

David Squire Bowling, 30, of Ecorse, is charged with abandoning and cruelty to 10 or more animals and abandoning and cruelty to four to 10 animals. His bond was set at $25,000/10 percent. If released on bond, he will have a GPS tether, cannot leave the state and cannot have contact with witnesses or the animals.

David Squire Bowling (WDIV)

The three are due back in court March 5 for preliminary examinations.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.