3 women killed during 14-hour police standoff laid to rest

DETROIT - Three women loved by their families and leaders within the community were laid to rest Saturday.

Barbara Ann Williams, 71, her sister, Patricia Ann Wilson, 62, and Barbara's daughter, Cynthia Ann Williams, 51, were killed two weeks ago in a tragedy that led to a 14-hour standoff with police. A barricaded gunman would eventually shoot three cops before turning the gun on himself.

The pews were packed Saturday morning at New Greater Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church. It was an emotional funeral service to honor the three women who were with one another until the very end.

The women were killed nearly two weeks ago at a home on Lamont Street on Detroit's east side.

Police said Lance Smith, 49, got into a fight with his girlfriend, Cynthia Williams. Her mother and aunt showed up at the home to help the woman. All three were shot and killed.

There was a large police presence at the funeral Saturday. Three officers, including Wilson's husband, were shot in the standoff.

There has been an outpouring of support from law enforcement and the community.

The Williams and Wilson families are now leaning on their faith and family as they try to come to terms with the senseless tragedy.

A Williams and Wilson memorial fund has been set up at Comerica Bank, located at 20555 Mound Road in Detroit.

