3-year-old boy dies after being shot in car on Southfield Freeway on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 3-year-old boy who was shot Thursday night on the Southfield Freeway has died, officials said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Joy Road, officials said.

Officials said the child was shot between the shoulder blades.

The boy was taken to Sanai Grace Hospital and then rushed to Children's Hospital, where he died Friday morning, Michigan State Police officials said.

Police said the child's godmother was taking him to see the "Sesame Street" play at the Fox Theatre when the shooting happened. She was not injured.

Authorities have spoken with the child's parents. The mother was at home and the father was working at the time of the shooting, police said.

Police aren't sure if the godmother was targeted or if this was a road rage or a random shooting.

"We're going to start to backtrack everywhere that the godmother, the driver, came from," Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. "We know where she left from and we know where she was heading. We're going to try to put the two cars together."

Police are reviewing surveillance video and hope to release an image of the vehicle involved.

The godmother said it was a light-colored, four-door sedan driven by a light-skinned man with a beard.

The godmother is cooperating with police.

